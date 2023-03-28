Investors finally get a glimpse of C3.ai Inc. (AI) volume hitting the figure of 13.07 million.

On March 27, 2023, C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) opened at $25.53, higher 0.67% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.04 and dropped to $24.43 before settling in for the closing price of $25.27. Price fluctuations for AI have ranged from $10.16 to $30.92 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -241.60% at the time writing. With a float of $90.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $110.73 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 704 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +74.79, operating margin of -77.59, and the pretax margin is -75.68.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of C3.ai Inc. is 3.00%, while institutional ownership is 44.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 24, was worth 14,285. In this transaction SVP & Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 553 shares at a rate of $25.83, taking the stock ownership to the 341,409 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 20, when Company’s SVP & Chief Financial Officer sold 926 for $21.71, making the entire transaction worth $20,100. This insider now owns 341,962 shares in total.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 10/30/2022, the company posted -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.16) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -75.99 while generating a return on equity of -18.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -241.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for C3.ai Inc. (AI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.43, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of C3.ai Inc. (AI)

The latest stats from [C3.ai Inc., AI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 16.14 million was inferior to 19.6 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.19.

During the past 100 days, C3.ai Inc.’s (AI) raw stochastic average was set at 73.60%, which indicates a significant decrease from 79.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 103.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.81. Now, the first resistance to watch is $26.18. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $26.91. The third major resistance level sits at $27.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.69. The third support level lies at $22.96 if the price breaches the second support level.

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) Key Stats

There are currently 112,210K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.81 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 252,760 K according to its annual income of -192,070 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 66,670 K and its income totaled -63,160 K.