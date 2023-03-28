Investors finally get a glimpse of PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) volume hitting the figure of 1.41 million.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) kicked off on March 27, 2023, at the price of $6.44, up 4.08% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.725 and dropped to $6.23 before settling in for the closing price of $6.37. Over the past 52 weeks, PCT has traded in a range of $4.44-$10.95.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 27.80%. With a float of $109.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $163.67 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 177 workers is very important to gauge.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Pollution & Treatment Controls Industry. The insider ownership of PureCycle Technologies Inc. is 3.80%, while institutional ownership is 60.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 04, was worth 7,643. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 1,174 shares at a rate of $6.51, taking the stock ownership to the 484,045 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 20, when Company’s Director sold 72,716 for $7.42, making the entire transaction worth $539,211. This insider now owns 1,159,709 shares in total.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.21 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.11) by -$0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at PureCycle Technologies Inc.’s (PCT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 6.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.55, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT)

The latest stats from [PureCycle Technologies Inc., PCT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.44 million was inferior to 1.99 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.58.

During the past 100 days, PureCycle Technologies Inc.’s (PCT) raw stochastic average was set at 39.11%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 177.13% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 97.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.64. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.83. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.02. The third major resistance level sits at $7.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.03. The third support level lies at $5.84 if the price breaches the second support level.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.01 billion has total of 163,671K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -84,750 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -9,360 K.