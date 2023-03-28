Investors finally get a glimpse of Range Resources Corporation (RRC) volume hitting the figure of 3.64 million.

On March 27, 2023, Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) opened at $24.30, higher 0.86% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.905 and dropped to $23.935 before settling in for the closing price of $24.47. Price fluctuations for RRC have ranged from $22.61 to $37.44 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

A company in the Energy sector has jumped its sales by 17.30% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 191.40% at the time writing. With a float of $234.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $234.88 million.

In an organization with 544 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +58.79, operating margin of +54.73, and the pretax margin is +26.50.

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Range Resources Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 89.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 26, was worth 173,255. In this transaction SVP, Principal Accting Officer of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $34.65, taking the stock ownership to the 80,801 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 02, when Company’s Director sold 1,600 for $31.44, making the entire transaction worth $50,306. This insider now owns 10,685 shares in total.

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $1.4) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +21.64 while generating a return on equity of 46.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 191.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -8.63% during the next five years compared to 202.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Range Resources Corporation (RRC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.09. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.78, a number that is poised to hit 0.85 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.96 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Range Resources Corporation (RRC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.0 million. That was inferior than the volume of 5.35 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.36.

During the past 100 days, Range Resources Corporation’s (RRC) raw stochastic average was set at 23.34%, which indicates a significant decrease from 41.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 58.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.74. However, in the short run, Range Resources Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $25.08. Second resistance stands at $25.49. The third major resistance level sits at $26.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.53. The third support level lies at $23.12 if the price breaches the second support level.

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) Key Stats

There are currently 240,617K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.81 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,147 M according to its annual income of 1,183 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,630 M and its income totaled 814,240 K.