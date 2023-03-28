Search
Shaun Noe
Investors must take note of Borr Drilling Limited’s (BORR) performance last week, which was 9.29%.

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) on March 27, 2023, started off the session at the price of $7.22, soaring 5.17% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.60 and dropped to $7.14 before settling in for the closing price of $7.16. Within the past 52 weeks, BORR’s price has moved between $2.45 and $7.74.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 112.20%. With a float of $174.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $254.26 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.06, operating margin of +5.77, and the pretax margin is -62.10.

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas Drilling industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Borr Drilling Limited is 9.19%, while institutional ownership is 50.57%.

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.23) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -65.98 while generating a return on equity of -33.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 112.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) Trading Performance Indicators

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.25, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Borr Drilling Limited (BORR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.96 million. That was better than the volume of 1.87 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.45.

During the past 100 days, Borr Drilling Limited’s (BORR) raw stochastic average was set at 94.35%, which indicates a significant increase from 88.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 90.27% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 68.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.87. However, in the short run, Borr Drilling Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.71. Second resistance stands at $7.88. The third major resistance level sits at $8.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.96. The third support level lies at $6.79 if the price breaches the second support level.

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.91 billion based on 152,495K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 443,800 K and income totals -292,800 K. The company made 148,600 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -21,300 K in sales during its previous quarter.

