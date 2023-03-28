Investors must take note of Gannett Co. Inc.’s (GCI) performance last week, which was -8.54%.

On March 27, 2023, Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE: GCI) opened at $1.88, lower -0.55% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.89 and dropped to $1.77 before settling in for the closing price of $1.83. Price fluctuations for GCI have ranged from $1.25 to $4.86 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 17.00% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 43.10% at the time writing. With a float of $134.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $137.04 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 14200 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.08, operating margin of +2.07, and the pretax margin is -2.61.

Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Publishing industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Gannett Co. Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 69.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 14, was worth 225,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 100,000 shares at a rate of $2.25, taking the stock ownership to the 753,244 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 08, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 500,000 for $2.44, making the entire transaction worth $1,220,000. This insider now owns 1,836,335 shares in total.

Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.14) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -2.65 while generating a return on equity of -18.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 43.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE: GCI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.57, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI)

Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE: GCI) saw its 5-day average volume 1.17 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.03 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Gannett Co. Inc.’s (GCI) raw stochastic average was set at 23.08%, which indicates a significant increase from 5.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.36% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 83.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.3900, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.3034. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.8833 in the near term. At $1.9467, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0033. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.7633, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.7067. The third support level lies at $1.6433 if the price breaches the second support level.

Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE: GCI) Key Stats

There are currently 145,769K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 269.61 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,945 M according to its annual income of -78,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 730,660 K and its income totaled 32,770 K.