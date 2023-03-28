Investors must take note of Pyxis Oncology Inc.’s (PYXS) performance last week, which was 14.41%.

March 27, 2023, Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: PYXS) trading session started at the price of $3.15, that was 22.17% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.49 and dropped to $2.50 before settling in for the closing price of $2.21. A 52-week range for PYXS has been $1.10 – $5.00.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -55.00%. With a float of $25.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $34.80 million.

The firm has a total of 75 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Pyxis Oncology Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Pyxis Oncology Inc. is 11.90%, while institutional ownership is 55.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17, was worth 4,999,999. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 1,811,594 shares at a rate of $2.76, taking the stock ownership to the 5,952,263 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 21, when Company’s Former Director sold 1,745,761 for $3.05, making the entire transaction worth $5,324,571. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.81) by -$0.04. This company achieved a return on equity of -56.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.92 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -55.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: PYXS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.65, a number that is poised to hit -0.89 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Pyxis Oncology Inc., PYXS], we can find that recorded value of 7.26 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.72 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.34.

During the past 100 days, Pyxis Oncology Inc.’s (PYXS) raw stochastic average was set at 66.95%, which indicates a significant increase from 55.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 191.06% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 95.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.01. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.29. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.89. The third major resistance level sits at $4.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.91. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.31.

Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: PYXS) Key Stats

There are 36,981K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 82.70 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -75,980 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -36,101 K.