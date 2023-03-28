Jowell Global Ltd. (JWEL) last year’s performance of -91.47% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

A new trading day began on March 27, 2023, with Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ: JWEL) stock priced at $0.27, down -19.68% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2702 and dropped to $0.1975 before settling in for the closing price of $0.27. JWEL’s price has ranged from $0.25 to $3.64 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -246.70%. With a float of $28.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $34.06 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 242 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +6.82, operating margin of -4.09, and the pretax margin is -3.85.

Jowell Global Ltd. (JWEL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Internet Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Jowell Global Ltd. is 16.28%, while institutional ownership is 0.55%.

Jowell Global Ltd. (JWEL) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -3.74 while generating a return on equity of -21.87.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -246.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ: JWEL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Jowell Global Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.53

Technical Analysis of Jowell Global Ltd. (JWEL)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 79736.0, its volume of 0.2 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Jowell Global Ltd.’s (JWEL) raw stochastic average was set at 1.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 11.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 109.05% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 155.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4202, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3429. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.2610 in the near term. At $0.3019, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3337. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1883, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1565. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1156.

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ: JWEL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 7.63 million, the company has a total of 31,488K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 170,910 K while annual income is -6,390 K.