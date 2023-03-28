KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) volume exceeds 0.66 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on March 24, 2023, with KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX: KULR) stock priced at $0.94, down -4.40% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.94 and dropped to $0.82 before settling in for the closing price of $0.91. KULR’s price has ranged from $0.90 to $2.61 over the past 52 weeks.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 222.70%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -328.00%. With a float of $74.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $105.57 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 52 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +51.52, operating margin of -477.17, and the pretax margin is -493.65.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Electronic Components Industry. The insider ownership of KULR Technology Group Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 4.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 02, was worth 25,757. In this transaction Chief Technical Officer of this company sold 18,398 shares at a rate of $1.40, taking the stock ownership to the 770,360 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 01, when Company’s Chief Technical Officer sold 39,384 for $1.41, making the entire transaction worth $55,531. This insider now owns 788,758 shares in total.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.05 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -493.65 while generating a return on equity of -105.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -328.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX: KULR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are KULR Technology Group Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 35.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.18, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR)

The latest stats from [KULR Technology Group Inc., KULR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.46 million was inferior to 0.5 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, KULR Technology Group Inc.’s (KULR) raw stochastic average was set at 4.18%, which indicates a significant decrease from 12.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.76% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 75.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1928, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4294. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.9348. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.9997. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0593. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8103, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7507. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.6858.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX: KULR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 102.60 million, the company has a total of 107,347K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,410 K while annual income is -11,910 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,390 K while its latest quarter income was -5,590 K.