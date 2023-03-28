Last month’s performance of -17.75% for Aegon N.V. (AEG) is certainly impressive

On March 27, 2023, Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) opened at $4.15, higher 1.21% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.195 and dropped to $4.11 before settling in for the closing price of $4.12. Price fluctuations for AEG have ranged from $3.76 to $5.89 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -213.00% at the time writing. With a float of $1.71 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.00 billion.

In an organization with 19087 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Aegon N.V. (AEG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Insurance – Diversified industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Aegon N.V. is 10.10%, while institutional ownership is 9.90%.

Aegon N.V. (AEG) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.29) by $0.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -213.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -2.50% during the next five years compared to -20.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of Aegon N.V. (AEG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.68 million. That was better than the volume of 2.31 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Aegon N.V.’s (AEG) raw stochastic average was set at 9.01%, which indicates a significant decrease from 12.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.06% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 32.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.70. However, in the short run, Aegon N.V.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.21. Second resistance stands at $4.24. The third major resistance level sits at $4.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.07. The third support level lies at $4.04 if the price breaches the second support level.

Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) Key Stats

There are currently 2,675,153K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 9.14 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 29,825 M according to its annual income of 2,341 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 6,198 M and its income totaled -201,440 K.