Last month’s performance of -26.61% for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) is certainly impressive

A new trading day began on March 27, 2023, with AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) stock priced at $4.51, up 1.79% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.58 and dropped to $4.30 before settling in for the closing price of $4.47. AMC’s price has ranged from $3.77 to $21.09 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company slipped by -5.10% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 65.00%. With a float of $516.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $519.19 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2787 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.07, operating margin of -9.90, and the pretax margin is -24.83.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Entertainment Industry. The insider ownership of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is 0.45%, while institutional ownership is 26.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 15, was worth 72,480,874. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 48,000,579 shares at a rate of $1.51, taking the stock ownership to the 179,231,928 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 380,900 for $6.48, making the entire transaction worth $2,468,232. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.22 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -24.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 65.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.37, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) saw its 5-day average volume 20.51 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 35.24 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.49.

During the past 100 days, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s (AMC) raw stochastic average was set at 14.50%, which indicates a significant decrease from 23.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 86.06% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 111.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.85. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.65 in the near term. At $4.76, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.20. The third support level lies at $4.09 if the price breaches the second support level.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.36 billion, the company has a total of 516,821K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,911 M while annual income is -973,600 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 990,900 K while its latest quarter income was -287,700 K.