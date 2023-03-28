Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Last month’s performance of -52.59% for fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) is certainly impressive

Analyst Insights

On March 27, 2023, fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) opened at $1.15, lower -1.79% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.1599 and dropped to $1.06 before settling in for the closing price of $1.12. Price fluctuations for FUBO have ranged from $0.96 to $8.14 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 655.40% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 9.00% at the time writing. With a float of $200.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $209.69 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 510 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -8.02, operating margin of -40.83, and the pretax margin is -42.30.

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Broadcasting industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of fuboTV Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 38.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 22, was worth 9,759. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 8,000 shares at a rate of $1.22, taking the stock ownership to the 18,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 25, when Company’s Chief Growth Officer sold 61,237 for $2.74, making the entire transaction worth $167,789. This insider now owns 1,252,615 shares in total.

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.73) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -42.09 while generating a return on equity of -77.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for fuboTV Inc. (FUBO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.41, a number that is poised to hit -0.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of fuboTV Inc. (FUBO)

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) saw its 5-day average volume 17.01 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 13.09 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, fuboTV Inc.’s (FUBO) raw stochastic average was set at 4.76%, which indicates a significant decrease from 18.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 106.45% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 94.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.9830, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.8826. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.1533 in the near term. At $1.2067, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2533. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0533, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0067. The third support level lies at $0.9533 if the price breaches the second support level.

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) Key Stats

There are currently 209,695K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 214.20 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,009 M according to its annual income of -561,480 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 319,970 K and its income totaled -151,980 K.

