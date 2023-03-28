Last month’s performance of 7.89% for Apple Inc. (AAPL) is certainly impressive

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) kicked off on March 27, 2023, at the price of $159.94, down -1.23% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $160.77 and dropped to $157.87 before settling in for the closing price of $160.25. Over the past 52 weeks, AAPL has traded in a range of $124.17-$179.61.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 11.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 8.90%. With a float of $15.81 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $15.89 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 164000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.31, operating margin of +30.29, and the pretax margin is +30.20.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Consumer Electronics Industry. The insider ownership of Apple Inc. is 0.07%, while institutional ownership is 60.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 22, was worth 29,991,745. In this transaction COO of this company sold 187,730 shares at a rate of $159.76, taking the stock ownership to the 489,816 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 22, when Company’s Principal Accounting Officer sold 20,200 for $148.72, making the entire transaction worth $3,004,144. This insider now owns 31,505 shares in total.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $1.94) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +25.31 while generating a return on equity of 175.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.13% during the next five years compared to 21.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Apple Inc.’s (AAPL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.41. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 30.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.89, a number that is poised to hit 1.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Apple Inc. (AAPL)

The latest stats from [Apple Inc., AAPL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 65.78 million was inferior to 69.93 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.49.

During the past 100 days, Apple Inc.’s (AAPL) raw stochastic average was set at 89.83%, which indicates a significant increase from 73.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $149.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $147.99. Now, the first resistance to watch is $160.08. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $161.87. The third major resistance level sits at $162.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $157.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $156.07. The third support level lies at $154.28 if the price breaches the second support level.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2483.67 billion has total of 15,821,946K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 394,328 M in contrast with the sum of 99,803 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 117,154 M and last quarter income was 29,998 M.