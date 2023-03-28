Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) to new highs

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) on March 27, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.383, plunging -0.93% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.39 and dropped to $0.361 before settling in for the closing price of $0.39. Within the past 52 weeks, HYMC’s price has moved between $0.31 and $3.10.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 62.40%. With a float of $155.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $199.21 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 95 employees.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Gold industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 28.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 06, was worth 317,640. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 600,000 shares at a rate of $0.53, taking the stock ownership to the 13,646,677 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 03, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 400,000 for $0.57, making the entire transaction worth $229,280. This insider now owns 14,246,677 shares in total.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.01) by -$0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 62.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 9.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.18 and is forecasted to reach -0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC)

Looking closely at Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC), its last 5-days average volume was 6.29 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 4.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s (HYMC) raw stochastic average was set at 13.20%, which indicates a significant decrease from 47.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 160.24% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 105.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4726, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7247. However, in the short run, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3965. Second resistance stands at $0.4077. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4255. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3675, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3497. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.3385.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 82.29 million based on 199,771K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 110,730 K and income totals -88,560 K. The company made 8,760 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -15,850 K in sales during its previous quarter.