Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) to new highs

Company News

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) on March 27, 2023, started off the session at the price of $126.47, soaring 3.21% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $130.255 and dropped to $126.47 before settling in for the closing price of $125.29. Within the past 52 weeks, IBM’s price has moved between $115.54 and $153.21.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?

In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -5.20% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -60.30%. With a float of $903.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $905.86 million.

The firm has a total of 311300 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Information Technology Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of International Business Machines Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 58.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 01, was worth 5,151,038. In this transaction Sr. VP and CFO of this company sold 38,519 shares at a rate of $133.73, taking the stock ownership to the 74,467 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 22, when Company’s VP, Controller sold 3,000 for $148.36, making the entire transaction worth $445,088. This insider now owns 14,553 shares in total.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $3.6 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $3.6) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -60.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.67% during the next five years compared to -29.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) Trading Performance Indicators

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.91. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 36.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.90, a number that is poised to hit 1.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [International Business Machines Corporation, IBM], we can find that recorded value of 4.48 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 5.27 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.49.

During the past 100 days, International Business Machines Corporation’s (IBM) raw stochastic average was set at 24.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.82% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 20.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $132.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $134.70. Now, the first resistance to watch is $130.89. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $132.46. The third major resistance level sits at $134.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $127.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $124.89. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $123.32.

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 115.50 billion based on 907,106K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 60,530 M and income totals 1,640 M. The company made 16,691 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 2,711 M in sales during its previous quarter.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) kicked off at the price of $108.38: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Shaun Noe -
March 27, 2023, EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE: EOG) trading session started at the price of $106.79, that was 2.74% jump from the session before....
Read more

Arrival (ARVL) soared 1.40 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Sana Meer -
On March 27, 2023, Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) opened at $0.1556, higher 1.40% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to...
Read more

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 11.82 million

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on March 27, 2023, with PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) stock priced at $74.815, down -0.79% from the previous...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.