Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (JSPR) to new highs

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: JSPR) kicked off on March 27, 2023, at the price of $1.99, down -7.00% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.99 and dropped to $1.85 before settling in for the closing price of $2.00. Over the past 52 weeks, JSPR has traded in a range of $0.39-$4.62.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -22.40%. With a float of $96.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $109.38 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 35 employees.

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (JSPR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Jasper Therapeutics Inc. is 5.90%, while institutional ownership is 61.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 27, was worth 4,700,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 3,133,333 shares at a rate of $1.50, taking the stock ownership to the 8,761,891 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 25, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 75,000 for $1.89, making the entire transaction worth $141,750. This insider now owns 4,549,606 shares in total.

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (JSPR) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.32 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.34) by $0.02. This company achieved a return on equity of -71.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -22.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: JSPR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Jasper Therapeutics Inc.’s (JSPR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 5.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.98, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (JSPR)

Looking closely at Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: JSPR), its last 5-days average volume was 0.95 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 4.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Jasper Therapeutics Inc.’s (JSPR) raw stochastic average was set at 43.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 54.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.72% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 294.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.49. However, in the short run, Jasper Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.95. Second resistance stands at $2.04. The third major resistance level sits at $2.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.76. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.67.

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: JSPR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 197.35 million has total of 109,383K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -37,690 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -13,210 K.