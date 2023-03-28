Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (JSPR) to new highs

Analyst Insights

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: JSPR) kicked off on March 27, 2023, at the price of $1.99, down -7.00% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.99 and dropped to $1.85 before settling in for the closing price of $2.00. Over the past 52 weeks, JSPR has traded in a range of $0.39-$4.62.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?

In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -22.40%. With a float of $96.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $109.38 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 35 employees.

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (JSPR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Jasper Therapeutics Inc. is 5.90%, while institutional ownership is 61.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 27, was worth 4,700,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 3,133,333 shares at a rate of $1.50, taking the stock ownership to the 8,761,891 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 25, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 75,000 for $1.89, making the entire transaction worth $141,750. This insider now owns 4,549,606 shares in total.

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (JSPR) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.32 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.34) by $0.02. This company achieved a return on equity of -71.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -22.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: JSPR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Jasper Therapeutics Inc.’s (JSPR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 5.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.98, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (JSPR)

Looking closely at Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: JSPR), its last 5-days average volume was 0.95 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 4.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Jasper Therapeutics Inc.’s (JSPR) raw stochastic average was set at 43.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 54.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.72% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 294.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.49. However, in the short run, Jasper Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.95. Second resistance stands at $2.04. The third major resistance level sits at $2.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.76. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.67.

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: JSPR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 197.35 million has total of 109,383K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -37,690 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -13,210 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Fiserv Inc. (FISV) kicked off at the price of $111.77: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Sana Meer -
Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) on March 27, 2023, started off the session at the price of $113.52, plunging -0.67% from the previous trading day....
Read more

The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) plunged -0.91 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Sana Meer -
March 27, 2023, The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) trading session started at the price of $61.00, that was -0.91% drop from the session...
Read more

V.F. Corporation (VFC) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 6.24 million

Steve Mayer -
On March 27, 2023, V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) opened at $20.67, higher 2.71% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.