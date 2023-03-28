Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) to new highs

Analyst Insights

A new trading day began on March 27, 2023, with RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) stock priced at $2.31, up 0.43% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.38 and dropped to $2.28 before settling in for the closing price of $2.33. RLX’s price has ranged from $0.90 to $3.06 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?

In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -24.40%. With a float of $381.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.31 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1235 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.66, operating margin of +20.14, and the pretax margin is +33.72.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Tobacco Industry. The insider ownership of RLX Technology Inc. is 39.34%, while institutional ownership is 29.50%.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2020, the company reported earnings of $0.05 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +27.30 while generating a return on equity of 9.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -24.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are RLX Technology Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 14.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.93. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 54.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.16 and is forecasted to reach 0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of RLX Technology Inc. (RLX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 10.51 million, its volume of 7.89 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, RLX Technology Inc.’s (RLX) raw stochastic average was set at 58.50%, which indicates a significant increase from 23.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 89.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 98.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.92. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.39 in the near term. At $2.43, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.23. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.19.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.86 billion, the company has a total of 1,553,320K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 765,540 K while annual income is 208,960 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 49,300 K while its latest quarter income was -33,130 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 3.66 million

Steve Mayer -
March 27, 2023, Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) trading session started at the price of $190.62, that was 2.50% jump from the session before....
Read more

Last month’s performance of -13.97% for Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) is certainly impressive

Shaun Noe -
On March 27, 2023, Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE: RITM) opened at $7.88, higher 2.20% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Sana Meer -
Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AEVA) kicked off on March 27, 2023, at the price of $1.23, down -4.24% from the previous trading day. During...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.