Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) to new highs

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC) on March 27, 2023, started off the session at the price of $8.63, soaring 0.70% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.72 and dropped to $8.625 before settling in for the closing price of $8.60. Within the past 52 weeks, UMC’s price has moved between $5.36 and $9.01.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 13.30%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 53.30%. With a float of $2.25 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.47 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 19426 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.00, operating margin of +35.50, and the pretax margin is +38.73.

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.25) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +31.29 while generating a return on equity of 28.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 53.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 34.10% during the next five years compared to 56.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC) Trading Performance Indicators

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.41. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.14, a number that is poised to hit 0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.99 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC)

Looking closely at United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC), its last 5-days average volume was 7.18 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 7.76 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, United Microelectronics Corporation’s (UMC) raw stochastic average was set at 90.59%, which indicates a significant increase from 60.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.12. However, in the short run, United Microelectronics Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.71. Second resistance stands at $8.76. The third major resistance level sits at $8.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.57. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $8.52.

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 22.13 billion based on 2,496,649K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 9,078 M and income totals 2,840 M. The company made 2,210 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 621,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.