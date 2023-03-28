LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) volume exceeds 2.29 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on March 27, 2023, with LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) stock priced at $3.68, up 1.64% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.78 and dropped to $3.57 before settling in for the closing price of $3.66. LPSN’s price has ranged from $3.58 to $26.66 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 18.70%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -68.70%. With a float of $70.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $75.87 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1301 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +59.03, operating margin of -38.35, and the pretax margin is -43.52.

LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of LivePerson Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 87.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 23, was worth 78,200. In this transaction Director of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $3.91, taking the stock ownership to the 214,954 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 01, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 412 for $10.79, making the entire transaction worth $4,445. This insider now owns 216,543 shares in total.

LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.56 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -43.85 while generating a return on equity of -108.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -68.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.00% during the next five years compared to -52.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are LivePerson Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.00, a number that is poised to hit -0.52 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LivePerson Inc. (LPSN)

Looking closely at LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN), its last 5-days average volume was 2.81 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 2.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.90.

During the past 100 days, LivePerson Inc.’s (LPSN) raw stochastic average was set at 1.03%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 350.72% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 166.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.72. However, in the short run, LivePerson Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.81. Second resistance stands at $3.90. The third major resistance level sits at $4.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.48. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.39.

LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 296.07 million, the company has a total of 75,871K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 514,800 K while annual income is -225,750 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 122,480 K while its latest quarter income was -41,720 K.