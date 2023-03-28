Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -20.00% last month.

March 27, 2023, Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) trading session started at the price of $6.48, that was 4.54% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.745 and dropped to $6.1649 before settling in for the closing price of $6.39. A 52-week range for LAZR has been $3.91 – $16.62.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -82.10%. With a float of $235.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $364.45 million.

In an organization with 600 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -152.06, operating margin of -1087.04, and the pretax margin is -1094.08.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Luminar Technologies Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Luminar Technologies Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 56.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 16, was worth 67,281. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,109 shares at a rate of $6.66, taking the stock ownership to the 55,584 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 16, when Company’s Director bought 7,953 for $6.65, making the entire transaction worth $52,910. This insider now owns 39,569 shares in total.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.2) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -1095.73 while generating a return on equity of -519.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -82.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 64.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.25, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 12.0 million. That was inferior than the volume of 13.42 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.75.

During the past 100 days, Luminar Technologies Inc.’s (LAZR) raw stochastic average was set at 41.72%, which indicates a significant increase from 14.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 95.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 103.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.43. However, in the short run, Luminar Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.89. Second resistance stands at $7.11. The third major resistance level sits at $7.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.95. The third support level lies at $5.73 if the price breaches the second support level.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) Key Stats

There are 369,265K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.62 billion. As of now, sales total 40,700 K while income totals -445,940 K. Its latest quarter income was 11,130 K while its last quarter net income were -144,820 K.