Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) volume exceeds 0.98 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) kicked off on March 27, 2023, at the price of $1.85, down -16.53% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.85 and dropped to $1.47 before settling in for the closing price of $1.82. Over the past 52 weeks, LKCO has traded in a range of $1.76-$18.45.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 284.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -14.40%. With a float of $8.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $13.08 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 180 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +5.60, operating margin of -43.86, and the pretax margin is -47.98.

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Luokung Technology Corp. is 46.50%, while institutional ownership is 1.50%.

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -47.43 while generating a return on equity of -69.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -14.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Luokung Technology Corp.’s (LKCO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.76

Technical Analysis of Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO)

The latest stats from [Luokung Technology Corp., LKCO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.43 million was superior to 92363.0 than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 2.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.50.

During the past 100 days, Luokung Technology Corp.’s (LKCO) raw stochastic average was set at 0.69%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 182.09% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 117.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.6051, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.5335. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.7533. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.9917. The third major resistance level sits at $2.1333. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3733, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2317. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.9933.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 21.12 million has total of 13,355K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 145,070 K in contrast with the sum of -68,800 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 5,331 K and last quarter income was 3,125 K.