Sana Meer
Sana Meer

MasterBrand Inc. (MBC) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -20.79% last month.

Analyst Insights

On March 27, 2023, MasterBrand Inc. (NYSE: MBC) opened at $7.40, higher 5.51% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.755 and dropped to $7.33 before settling in for the closing price of $7.26. Price fluctuations for MBC have ranged from $7.08 to $15.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -15.60% at the time writing. With a float of $127.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $127.94 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 13000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

MasterBrand Inc. (MBC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Furnishings Fixtures & Appliances industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of MasterBrand Inc. is 0.64%, while institutional ownership is 38.61%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 23, was worth 12,608. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 1,481 shares at a rate of $8.51, taking the stock ownership to the 15,779,507 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 23, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 1,362 for $8.59, making the entire transaction worth $11,703. This insider now owns 15,778,583 shares in total.

MasterBrand Inc. (MBC) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -15.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

MasterBrand Inc. (NYSE: MBC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for MasterBrand Inc. (MBC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.31. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.21, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MasterBrand Inc. (MBC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.61 million, its volume of 1.22 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.41.

Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.83 in the near term. At $8.01, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.16. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $6.98.

MasterBrand Inc. (NYSE: MBC) Key Stats

There are currently 128,492K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.01 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,276 M according to its annual income of 155,400 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 784,400 K and its income totaled 15,400 K.

