MFC (Manulife Financial Corporation) climbed 0.56 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

A new trading day began on March 27, 2023, with Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC) stock priced at $18.00, up 0.56% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.02 and dropped to $17.735 before settling in for the closing price of $17.72. MFC’s price has ranged from $14.92 to $21.85 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Financial Sector giant was -27.50%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 3.90%. With a float of $1.86 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.88 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 40000 employees.

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Insurance – Life Industry. The insider ownership of Manulife Financial Corporation is 0.01%, while institutional ownership is 53.70%.

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.5 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +45.89 while generating a return on equity of 12.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.42% during the next five years compared to 30.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Manulife Financial Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.98. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.68, a number that is poised to hit 0.81 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC)

Looking closely at Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC), its last 5-days average volume was 3.67 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 3.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.44.

During the past 100 days, Manulife Financial Corporation’s (MFC) raw stochastic average was set at 42.09%, which indicates a significant increase from 17.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.95% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 23.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.80. However, in the short run, Manulife Financial Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $17.98. Second resistance stands at $18.14. The third major resistance level sits at $18.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.57. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $17.41.

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 33.16 billion, the company has a total of 1,857,337K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 13,189 M while annual income is 5,525 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 11,977 M while its latest quarter income was 1,446 M.