Morgan Stanley (MS) volume exceeds 10.76 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On March 24, 2023, Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) opened at $84.51, lower -2.20% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $84.51 and dropped to $81.72 before settling in for the closing price of $85.84. Price fluctuations for MS have ranged from $72.05 to $100.99 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 8.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -23.40% at the time writing. With a float of $1.31 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.65 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 82000 employees.

Morgan Stanley (MS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Morgan Stanley is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 63.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 13, was worth 4,550,950. In this transaction Co-President/Head of WM of this company sold 46,226 shares at a rate of $98.45, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 13, when Company’s Co-President/Head of WM sold 24,556 for $98.23, making the entire transaction worth $2,412,099. This insider now owns 190,440 shares in total.

Morgan Stanley (MS) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.19) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +16.71 while generating a return on equity of 10.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.8 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -23.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.71% during the next five years compared to 10.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Morgan Stanley (MS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.14, a number that is poised to hit 1.76 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Morgan Stanley (MS)

Looking closely at Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS), its last 5-days average volume was 9.04 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 8.21 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.97.

During the past 100 days, Morgan Stanley’s (MS) raw stochastic average was set at 11.69%, which indicates a significant decrease from 13.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.00% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 27.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $94.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $86.73. However, in the short run, Morgan Stanley’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $85.07. Second resistance stands at $86.18. The third major resistance level sits at $87.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $82.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $80.60. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $79.49.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) Key Stats

There are currently 1,681,940K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 144.38 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 53,668 M according to its annual income of 11,029 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 12,749 M and its income totaled 2,236 M.