No matter how cynical the overall market is American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) performance over the last week is recorded 8.30%

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL) on March 27, 2023, started off the session at the price of $36.30, soaring 4.22% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $37.17 and dropped to $36.09 before settling in for the closing price of $35.32. Within the past 52 weeks, AEL’s price has moved between $28.05 and $48.37.

Annual sales at Financial sector company slipped by -18.40% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 182.40%. With a float of $84.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $85.22 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 840 employees.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Insurance – Life industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 99.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 22, was worth 252,034. In this transaction Director of this company bought 7,100 shares at a rate of $35.50, taking the stock ownership to the 39,942 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 09, when Company’s EVP-Chief Risk Officer sold 25,000 for $40.00, making the entire transaction worth $1,000,078. This insider now owns 36,439 shares in total.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.82) by $0.47. This company achieved a net margin of +32.40 while generating a return on equity of 25.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 182.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 26.81% during the next five years compared to 40.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL) Trading Performance Indicators

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.18. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 12.47, a number that is poised to hit 1.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL) saw its 5-day average volume 0.85 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.7 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.70.

During the past 100 days, American Equity Investment Life Holding Company’s (AEL) raw stochastic average was set at 43.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 52.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.99% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 59.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $42.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $39.94. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $37.29 in the near term. At $37.77, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $38.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $36.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $35.61. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $35.13.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.09 billion based on 84,780K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,416 M and income totals 1,221 M. The company made 654,450 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -18,460 K in sales during its previous quarter.