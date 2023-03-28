No matter how cynical the overall market is Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) performance over the last week is recorded -4.17%

On March 27, 2023, Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) opened at $120.75, lower -0.55% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $120.98 and dropped to $118.32 before settling in for the closing price of $119.53. Price fluctuations for AMAT have ranged from $71.12 to $142.01 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 11.90% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 16.10% at the time writing. With a float of $834.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $845.00 million.

In an organization with 33000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.30, operating margin of +29.96, and the pretax margin is +29.59.

Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Applied Materials Inc. is 0.35%, while institutional ownership is 79.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 20, was worth 3,671,667. In this transaction Senior Vice President, CTO of this company sold 29,444 shares at a rate of $124.70, taking the stock ownership to the 194,298 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 28, when Company’s SVP, CLO sold 6,813 for $117.44, making the entire transaction worth $800,119. This insider now owns 98,332 shares in total.

Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 10/30/2022, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.73) by $0.3. This company achieved a net margin of +25.40 while generating a return on equity of 53.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.79 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.48% during the next five years compared to 18.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.93. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 32.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.46, a number that is poised to hit 1.84 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 7.12 million. That was better than the volume of 6.62 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.33.

During the past 100 days, Applied Materials Inc.’s (AMAT) raw stochastic average was set at 83.50%, which indicates a significant increase from 50.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.00% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $116.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $101.45. However, in the short run, Applied Materials Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $120.46. Second resistance stands at $122.05. The third major resistance level sits at $123.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $117.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $116.73. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $115.14.

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) Key Stats

There are currently 845,118K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 103.19 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 25,785 M according to its annual income of 6,525 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 6,739 M and its income totaled 1,717 M.