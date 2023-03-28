No matter how cynical the overall market is, Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) performance over the last week is recorded 2.53%

On March 27, 2023, Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC) opened at $17.62, higher 1.65% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.9075 and dropped to $17.60 before settling in for the closing price of $17.54. Price fluctuations for ARCC have ranged from $16.51 to $22.54 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 17.80% at the time writing. With a float of $535.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $544.58 million.

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Asset Management industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Ares Capital Corporation is 1.38%, while institutional ownership is 31.37%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 16, was worth 52,320. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 3,000 shares at a rate of $17.44, taking the stock ownership to the 60,500 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 15, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 3,000 for $17.50, making the entire transaction worth $52,500. This insider now owns 57,500 shares in total.

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.56) by $0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.90% during the next five years compared to 5.22% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.18, a number that is poised to hit 0.59 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.57 million, its volume of 3.74 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.44.

During the past 100 days, Ares Capital Corporation’s (ARCC) raw stochastic average was set at 27.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 37.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.60% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 23.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.95. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $17.96 in the near term. At $18.09, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $18.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.47. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $17.34.

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC) Key Stats

There are currently 544,581K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 9.71 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,096 M according to its annual income of 600,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 640,000 K and its income totaled 174,000 K.