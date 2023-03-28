No matter how cynical the overall market is, Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) performance over the last week is recorded -5.48%

March 27, 2023, Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE: BBY) trading session started at the price of $74.72, that was -0.63% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $75.01 and dropped to $73.44 before settling in for the closing price of $74.32. A 52-week range for BBY has been $60.78 – $100.93.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 1.90%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -36.10%. With a float of $200.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $221.50 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 90000 employees.

Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Best Buy Co. Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Best Buy Co. Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 83.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 21, was worth 1,988,582. In this transaction CEO of this company sold 25,511 shares at a rate of $77.95, taking the stock ownership to the 364,041 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 21, when Company’s Chief Merchandising Officer sold 10,963 for $77.95, making the entire transaction worth $854,566. This insider now owns 46,250 shares in total.

Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 10/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.03) by $0.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -36.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -7.54% during the next five years compared to 8.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE: BBY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.35. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 153.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.30, a number that is poised to hit 1.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY)

Looking closely at Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE: BBY), its last 5-days average volume was 2.39 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.21.

During the past 100 days, Best Buy Co. Inc.’s (BBY) raw stochastic average was set at 31.19%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.30% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $82.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $76.21. However, in the short run, Best Buy Co. Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $74.76. Second resistance stands at $75.67. The third major resistance level sits at $76.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $73.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $72.53. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $71.62.

Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE: BBY) Key Stats

There are 218,046K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 16.16 billion. As of now, sales total 46,298 M while income totals 1,419 M. Its latest quarter income was 14,735 M while its last quarter net income were 495,000 K.