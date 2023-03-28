No matter how cynical the overall market is, Cosmos Health Inc. (COSM) performance over the last week is recorded 3.47%

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) kicked off on March 24, 2023, at the price of $3.62, up 3.17% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.04 and dropped to $3.54 before settling in for the closing price of $3.47. Over the past 52 weeks, COSM has traded in a range of $1.69-$71.25.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 52.80%. While this was happening, with a float of $8.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $10.61 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 95 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.01, operating margin of -8.06, and the pretax margin is -13.95.

Cosmos Health Inc. (COSM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of Cosmos Health Inc. is 26.00%, while institutional ownership is 0.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 19, was worth 3,000,005. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 260,870 shares at a rate of $11.50, taking the stock ownership to the 1,130,774 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 28, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 801,261 for $0.62, making the entire transaction worth $497,984. This insider now owns 20,135,429 shares in total.

Cosmos Health Inc. (COSM) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -14.16 while generating a return on equity of -7,289.22.

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Cosmos Health Inc.’s (COSM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -46.26

Technical Analysis of Cosmos Health Inc. (COSM)

Looking closely at Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM), its last 5-days average volume was 0.92 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.91 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.53.

During the past 100 days, Cosmos Health Inc.’s (COSM) raw stochastic average was set at 8.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 34.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 127.19% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 340.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.02. However, in the short run, Cosmos Health Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.90. Second resistance stands at $4.22. The third major resistance level sits at $4.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.22. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.90.

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 36.80 million has total of 10,590K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 56,240 K in contrast with the sum of -7,960 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 12,020 K and last quarter income was -1,970 K.