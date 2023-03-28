No matter how cynical the overall market is, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) performance over the last week is recorded -16.35%

On March 27, 2023, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) opened at $0.87, higher 7.75% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.907 and dropped to $0.82 before settling in for the closing price of $0.82. Price fluctuations for DBD have ranged from $0.70 to $7.33 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Technology Sector giant was -5.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -631.30% at the time writing. With a float of $71.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $79.30 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 21000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.50, operating margin of +0.57, and the pretax margin is -12.67.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 77.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 14, was worth 50,358. In this transaction Director of this company bought 17,500 shares at a rate of $2.88, taking the stock ownership to the 172,419 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 14, when Company’s President and CEO bought 7,000 for $2.92, making the entire transaction worth $20,440. This insider now owns 358,286 shares in total.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.38) by $0.41. This company achieved a net margin of -16.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -631.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.00% during the next five years compared to -29.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -7.36, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD)

Looking closely at Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE: DBD), its last 5-days average volume was 9.53 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.89 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated’s (DBD) raw stochastic average was set at 5.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 373.69% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 181.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.4150, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.5930. However, in the short run, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.9169. Second resistance stands at $0.9554. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0039. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8299, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7814. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.7429.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) Key Stats

There are currently 79,610K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 72.96 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,461 M according to its annual income of -581,400 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 968,800 K and its income totaled -149,200 K.