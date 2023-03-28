Search
Sana Meer
No matter how cynical the overall market is, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) performance over the last week is recorded 0.57%

Analyst Insights

March 27, 2023, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) trading session started at the price of $7.00, that was 0.14% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.11 and dropped to $6.93 before settling in for the closing price of $7.07. A 52-week range for YMM has been $4.56 – $10.18.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 106.10%. With a float of $982.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.06 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 7103 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.81, operating margin of -3.11, and the pretax margin is +7.56.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.02) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +6.04 while generating a return on equity of 1.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 106.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 11.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.97. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 66.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.06, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 6.99 million, its volume of 4.74 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.44.

During the past 100 days, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s (YMM) raw stochastic average was set at 44.54%, which indicates a significant increase from 35.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 79.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.57. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.15 in the near term. At $7.22, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.86. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $6.79.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) Key Stats

There are 1,105,724K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 7.87 billion. As of now, sales total 976,290 K while income totals 58,980 K. Its latest quarter income was 278,730 K while its last quarter net income were 28,100 K.

Trading Directions

Markets Briefing

