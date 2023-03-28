No matter how cynical the overall market is, Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) performance over the last week is recorded -24.50%

A new trading day began on March 27, 2023, with Golden Minerals Company (AMEX: AUMN) stock priced at $0.20, down -4.76% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.21 and dropped to $0.20 before settling in for the closing price of $0.21. AUMN’s price has ranged from $0.20 to $0.57 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 28.30%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 50.00%. With a float of $122.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $172.17 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 248 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.04, operating margin of -7.86, and the pretax margin is -6.38.

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Other Precious Metals & Mining Industry. The insider ownership of Golden Minerals Company is 1.55%, while institutional ownership is 32.30%.

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.02 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -8.18 while generating a return on equity of -16.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 50.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Golden Minerals Company (AMEX: AUMN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Golden Minerals Company’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.28. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.03

Technical Analysis of Golden Minerals Company (AUMN)

Looking closely at Golden Minerals Company (AMEX: AUMN), its last 5-days average volume was 1.19 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.54 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Golden Minerals Company’s (AUMN) raw stochastic average was set at 3.88%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 140.16% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 72.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2519, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.2786. However, in the short run, Golden Minerals Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2073. Second resistance stands at $0.2146. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2207. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1939, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1878. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1805.

Golden Minerals Company (AMEX: AUMN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 36.10 million, the company has a total of 172,173K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 25,600 K while annual income is -2,100 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 5,270 K while its latest quarter income was -2,700 K.