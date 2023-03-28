No matter how cynical the overall market is Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) performance over the last week is recorded -1.95%

A new trading day began on March 27, 2023, with Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF) stock priced at $30.35, up 2.48% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $30.46 and dropped to $29.715 before settling in for the closing price of $29.42. JEF’s price has ranged from $24.72 to $40.68 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 8.10%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -50.40%. With a float of $167.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $239.01 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 5381 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +86.52, operating margin of +29.76, and the pretax margin is +14.03.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is 11.50%, while institutional ownership is 66.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 24, was worth 16,425,000. In this transaction President of this company sold 500,000 shares at a rate of $32.85, taking the stock ownership to the 6,722,213 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 24, when Company’s President sold 140,000 for $32.85, making the entire transaction worth $4,599,000. This insider now owns 556,779 shares in total.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 11/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.57 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +10.40 while generating a return on equity of 7.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.73 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -50.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.00% during the next five years compared to 27.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.97. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.06, a number that is poised to hit 0.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF)

The latest stats from [Jefferies Financial Group Inc., JEF] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.81 million was superior to 1.66 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.22.

During the past 100 days, Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s (JEF) raw stochastic average was set at 14.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.06% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 39.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $36.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $33.81. Now, the first resistance to watch is $30.50. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $30.85. The third major resistance level sits at $31.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $29.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.36. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $29.01.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.97 billion, the company has a total of 227,573K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 5,979 M while annual income is 785,450 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,353 M while its latest quarter income was 142,320 K.