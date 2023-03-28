No matter how cynical the overall market is, Novavax Inc. (NVAX) performance over the last week is recorded 1.84%

Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) kicked off on March 27, 2023, at the price of $6.04, up 0.83% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.14 and dropped to $5.81 before settling in for the closing price of $6.04. Over the past 52 weeks, NVAX has traded in a range of $5.61-$82.30.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 129.40%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 64.10%. With a float of $78.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $79.84 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1992 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.55, operating margin of -64.27, and the pretax margin is -40.88.

Novavax Inc. (NVAX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Novavax Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 47.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 10, was worth 6,500. In this transaction President, R&D of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $6.50, taking the stock ownership to the 14,473 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 07, when Company’s President, R&D bought 2,000 for $7.04, making the entire transaction worth $14,088. This insider now owns 13,473 shares in total.

Novavax Inc. (NVAX) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$2.15 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $1.57) by -$3.72. This company achieved a net margin of -41.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 64.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Novavax Inc.’s (NVAX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -8.35, a number that is poised to hit -3.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.80 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Novavax Inc. (NVAX)

Looking closely at Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX), its last 5-days average volume was 4.47 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 6.7 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.57.

During the past 100 days, Novavax Inc.’s (NVAX) raw stochastic average was set at 2.42%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 111.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.52. However, in the short run, Novavax Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.22. Second resistance stands at $6.34. The third major resistance level sits at $6.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.68. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.56.

Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 500.54 million has total of 86,173K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,982 M in contrast with the sum of -657,940 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 357,400 K and last quarter income was -182,250 K.