Novartis AG (NVS) is expecting -0.68% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On March 27, 2023, Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) opened at $89.03, higher 8.00% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $90.59 and dropped to $88.91 before settling in for the closing price of $83.59. Price fluctuations for NVS have ranged from $74.09 to $94.26 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 3.60% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -70.20% at the time writing. With a float of $2.12 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.14 billion.

The firm has a total of 101703 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +69.72, operating margin of +24.26, and the pretax margin is +16.58.

Novartis AG (NVS) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – General industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Novartis AG is 9.30%, while institutional ownership is 8.50%.

Novartis AG (NVS) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.44) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +13.76 while generating a return on equity of 11.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -70.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Novartis AG (NVS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.93. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 36.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.16, a number that is poised to hit 1.54 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Novartis AG (NVS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Novartis AG, NVS], we can find that recorded value of 3.3 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.23 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.64.

During the past 100 days, Novartis AG’s (NVS) raw stochastic average was set at 77.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.84% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 21.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $86.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $84.54. Now, the first resistance to watch is $90.94. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $91.61. The third major resistance level sits at $92.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $89.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $88.25. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $87.58.

Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) Key Stats

There are currently 2,212,600K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 203.19 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 51,828 M according to its annual income of 6,955 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 13,087 M and its income totaled 1,466 M.