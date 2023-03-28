Now that Amazon.com Inc.’s volume has hit 46.54 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) kicked off on March 27, 2023, at the price of $99.07, down -0.09% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $99.34 and dropped to $97.08 before settling in for the closing price of $98.13. Over the past 52 weeks, AMZN has traded in a range of $81.43-$170.83.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 23.60% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -108.20%. With a float of $9.25 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $10.22 billion.

In an organization with 1541000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.81, operating margin of +2.63, and the pretax margin is -1.15.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Internet Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Amazon.com Inc. is 9.80%, while institutional ownership is 60.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 21, was worth 230,691. In this transaction CEO Amazon Web Services of this company sold 2,299 shares at a rate of $100.34, taking the stock ownership to the 138,320 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s CEO Worldwide Amazon Stores sold 4,000 for $93.80, making the entire transaction worth $375,200. This insider now owns 560,298 shares in total.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.17) by -$0.14. This company achieved a net margin of -0.53 while generating a return on equity of -1.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -108.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Amazon.com Inc.’s (AMZN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.27, a number that is poised to hit 0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 55.3 million. That was inferior than the volume of 69.63 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.23.

During the past 100 days, Amazon.com Inc.’s (AMZN) raw stochastic average was set at 51.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 70.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.15% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $97.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $107.66. However, in the short run, Amazon.com Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $99.23. Second resistance stands at $100.41. The third major resistance level sits at $101.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $96.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $95.89. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $94.71.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1010.58 billion has total of 10,247,260K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 513,983 M in contrast with the sum of -2,722 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 149,204 M and last quarter income was 278,000 K.