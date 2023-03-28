Now that Ault Alliance Inc.’s volume has hit 2.41 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX: AULT) kicked off on March 27, 2023, at the price of $0.09, up 0.54% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.09 and dropped to $0.09 before settling in for the closing price of $0.09. Over the past 52 weeks, AULT has traded in a range of $0.08-$1.05.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 47.10%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 87.40%. With a float of $308.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $356.76 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 323 workers is very important to gauge.

Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. The insider ownership of Ault Alliance Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 7.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 08, was worth 2,144. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 11,000 shares at a rate of $0.19, taking the stock ownership to the 1,434,182 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 700 for $2.55, making the entire transaction worth $1,785. This insider now owns 1,807,000 shares in total.

Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 87.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX: AULT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Ault Alliance Inc.’s (AULT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.78

Technical Analysis of Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT)

The latest stats from [Ault Alliance Inc., AULT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.94 million was inferior to 6.25 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

During the past 100 days, Ault Alliance Inc.’s (AULT) raw stochastic average was set at 11.96%, which indicates a significant decrease from 32.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 138.43% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 108.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1186, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.1958. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.0957. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.0978. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1012. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.0902, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0868. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.0847.

Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX: AULT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 33.28 million has total of 394,698K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 52,400 K in contrast with the sum of -24,180 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 49,780 K and last quarter income was -7,270 K.