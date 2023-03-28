Now that Chembio Diagnostics Inc.’s volume has hit 1.2 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

March 27, 2023, Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) trading session started at the price of $0.38, that was -10.26% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.398 and dropped to $0.3332 before settling in for the closing price of $0.39. A 52-week range for CEMI has been $0.19 – $1.24.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 21.80% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -4.30%. With a float of $36.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $36.71 million.

In an organization with 337 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.86, operating margin of -50.20, and the pretax margin is -71.03.

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Chembio Diagnostics Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Chembio Diagnostics Inc. is 1.08%, while institutional ownership is 8.80%.

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.21) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -70.90 while generating a return on equity of -109.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -4.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.00% during the next five years compared to -2.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.19

Technical Analysis of Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.89 million. That was better than the volume of 0.7 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Chembio Diagnostics Inc.’s (CEMI) raw stochastic average was set at 58.46%, which indicates a significant increase from 23.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 106.59% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 96.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4083, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4755. However, in the short run, Chembio Diagnostics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3900. Second resistance stands at $0.4300. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4600. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3200, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2900. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2500.

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) Key Stats

There are 36,708K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 12.65 million. As of now, sales total 47,820 K while income totals -33,900 K. Its latest quarter income was 11,200 K while its last quarter net income were -6,700 K.