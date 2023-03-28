Now that Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s volume has hit 2.31 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX: GTE) on March 27, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.76, soaring 5.01% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.80 and dropped to $0.75 before settling in for the closing price of $0.75. Within the past 52 weeks, GTE’s price has moved between $0.70 and $2.15.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 440.00%. With a float of $337.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $354.56 million.

In an organization with 336 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +50.40, operating margin of +44.64, and the pretax margin is +34.43.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas E&P industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. is 2.51%, while institutional ownership is 37.98%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 15, was worth 35,500. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 50,000 shares at a rate of $0.71, taking the stock ownership to the 701,487 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03, when Company’s President and CEO bought 150,000 for $0.86, making the entire transaction worth $129,000. This insider now owns 4,042,135 shares in total.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +19.54 while generating a return on equity of 38.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 440.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX: GTE) Trading Performance Indicators

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.53. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.12 and is forecasted to reach 0.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.03 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.06 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s (GTE) raw stochastic average was set at 12.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 44.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.50% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8643, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1280. However, in the short run, Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.8080. Second resistance stands at $0.8275. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8590. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7570, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7255. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7060.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX: GTE) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 371.00 million based on 346,151K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 711,390 K and income totals 139,030 K. The company made 162,640 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 33,280 K in sales during its previous quarter.