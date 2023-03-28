Search
Now that GrowGeneration Corp.'s volume has hit 0.65 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On March 27, 2023, GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) opened at $3.45, lower -3.21% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.455 and dropped to $3.29 before settling in for the closing price of $3.43. Price fluctuations for GRWG have ranged from $2.92 to $10.79 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 80.90% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -1209.50% at the time writing. With a float of $57.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $60.94 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 429 employees.

GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of GrowGeneration Corp. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 47.40%.

GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.12) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1209.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.69, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG)

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) saw its 5-day average volume 0.89 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, GrowGeneration Corp.’s (GRWG) raw stochastic average was set at 2.21%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 96.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.53. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.42 in the near term. At $3.52, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.19. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.09.

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) Key Stats

There are currently 60,994K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 197.74 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 278,170 K according to its annual income of -163,750 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 54,460 K and its income totaled -14,990 K.

