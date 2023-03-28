Search
Shaun Noe
Now that ImmunityBio Inc.’s volume has hit 3.29 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Company News

A new trading day began on March 27, 2023, with ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX) stock priced at $1.64, up 4.27% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.76 and dropped to $1.53 before settling in for the closing price of $1.64. IBRX’s price has ranged from $1.21 to $7.80 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 39.80% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -16.90%. With a float of $83.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $403.64 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 725 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -9980.00, operating margin of -146090.42, and the pretax margin is -173869.17.

ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of ImmunityBio Inc. is 79.16%, while institutional ownership is 10.30%.

ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.28 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -173569.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -16.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -1.70% during the next five years compared to -13.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are ImmunityBio Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3317.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.04, a number that is poised to hit -0.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX)

ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX) saw its 5-day average volume 6.55 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 3.36 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, ImmunityBio Inc.’s (IBRX) raw stochastic average was set at 8.49%, which indicates a significant decrease from 74.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 168.23% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 100.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.9950, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.3801. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.8033 in the near term. At $1.8967, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0333. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5733, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4367. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.3433.

ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 663.46 million, the company has a total of 435,836K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 240 K while annual income is -416,570 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 70 K while its latest quarter income was -108,220 K.

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) average volume reaches $6.88M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Sana Meer -
ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) on March 27, 2023, started off the session at the price of $78.05, plunging -2.75% from the previous trading...
Read more

Investors must take note of Baozun Inc.’s (BZUN) performance last week, which was -7.37%.

Shaun Noe -
March 27, 2023, Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN) trading session started at the price of $5.13, that was -3.64% drop from the session before. During...
Read more

Investors must take note of Hillman Solutions Corp.’s (HLMN) performance last week, which was 5.53%.

Steve Mayer -
On March 27, 2023, Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: HLMN) opened at $7.90, higher 3.09% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

Subscribe

 

