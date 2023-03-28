Now that The Alkaline Water Company Inc.’s volume has hit 1.79 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

March 27, 2023, The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER) trading session started at the price of $0.175, that was 8.62% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.175 and dropped to $0.1481 before settling in for the closing price of $0.14. A 52-week range for WTER has been $0.14 – $1.02.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Defensive sector saw sales topped by 36.60%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -69.10%. With a float of $138.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $145.83 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 43 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +25.10, operating margin of -64.36, and the pretax margin is -65.32.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward The Alkaline Water Company Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. is 3.70%, while institutional ownership is 7.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 23, was worth 120,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 180,000 shares at a rate of $0.67, taking the stock ownership to the 100,000 shares.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.05) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -65.32 while generating a return on equity of -689.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -69.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.25, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER)

The latest stats from [The Alkaline Water Company Inc., WTER] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.89 million was superior to 1.3 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, The Alkaline Water Company Inc.’s (WTER) raw stochastic average was set at 9.31%, which indicates a significant decrease from 27.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.98% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 118.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2115, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3235. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1714. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.1867. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1983. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1445, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1329. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1176.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER) Key Stats

There are 148,009K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 23.21 million. As of now, sales total 60,600 K while income totals -39,580 K. Its latest quarter income was 15,870 K while its last quarter net income were -3,990 K.