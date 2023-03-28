Now that Trip.com Group Limited’s volume has hit 3.31 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) on March 27, 2023, started off the session at the price of $36.025, plunging -0.30% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $36.23 and dropped to $35.71 before settling in for the closing price of $36.22. Within the past 52 weeks, TCOM’s price has moved between $18.46 and $40.17.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has dropped its sales by -5.50% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 346.20%. With a float of $641.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $649.89 million.

In an organization with 33732 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +77.48, operating margin of +0.44, and the pretax margin is +13.15.

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Travel Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Trip.com Group Limited is 4.00%, while institutional ownership is 53.00%.

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.18) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +7.00 while generating a return on equity of 1.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 346.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) Trading Performance Indicators

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.31, a number that is poised to hit 0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.85 million. That was inferior than the volume of 5.07 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.46.

During the past 100 days, Trip.com Group Limited’s (TCOM) raw stochastic average was set at 74.38%, which indicates a significant increase from 33.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $37.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.98. However, in the short run, Trip.com Group Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $36.32. Second resistance stands at $36.54. The third major resistance level sits at $36.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $35.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $35.50. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $35.28.

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 26.03 billion based on 641,330K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,907 M and income totals 206,000 K. The company made 729,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 298,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.