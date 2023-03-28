On Holding AG (ONON) average volume reaches $3.26M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on March 27, 2023, with On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) stock priced at $31.66, down -4.49% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $31.75 and dropped to $29.92 before settling in for the closing price of $31.66. ONON’s price has ranged from $15.44 to $31.94 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -555.80%. With a float of $141.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $317.19 million.

The firm has a total of 1158 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +55.43, operating margin of -19.47, and the pretax margin is -22.02.

On Holding AG (ONON) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Footwear & Accessories Industry. The insider ownership of On Holding AG is 33.13%, while institutional ownership is 39.60%.

On Holding AG (ONON) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -23.49 while generating a return on equity of -30.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -555.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are On Holding AG’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.46 and is forecasted to reach 0.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of On Holding AG (ONON)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [On Holding AG, ONON], we can find that recorded value of 15.93 million was better than the volume posted last year of 3.45 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.66.

During the past 100 days, On Holding AG’s (ONON) raw stochastic average was set at 89.39%, which indicates a significant increase from 85.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 113.76% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 65.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.67. Now, the first resistance to watch is $31.35. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $32.47. The third major resistance level sits at $33.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $29.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $28.81. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $27.69.

On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 8.25 billion, the company has a total of 622,301K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 792,780 K while annual income is -186,250 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 339,530 K while its latest quarter income was 21,360 K.