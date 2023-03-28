Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) is expecting 28.96% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

A new trading day began on March 27, 2023, with Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) stock priced at $1.02, down -4.84% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.06 and dropped to $0.9801 before settling in for the closing price of $1.03. PGY’s price has ranged from $0.57 to $34.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 87.00%. With a float of $451.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $681.07 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.19, operating margin of -45.96, and the pretax margin is -40.32.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. is 25.09%, while institutional ownership is 42.20%.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.11 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -45.89 while generating a return on equity of -72.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 87.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Pagaya Technologies Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.28, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Pagaya Technologies Ltd., PGY], we can find that recorded value of 4.33 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.79 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Pagaya Technologies Ltd.’s (PGY) raw stochastic average was set at 39.42%, which indicates a significant increase from 28.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 113.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 114.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.0333. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.0867. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1133. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9533, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9267. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.8733.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 661.05 million, the company has a total of 654,407K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 748,930 K while annual income is -302,320 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 192,890 K while its latest quarter income was -34,000 K.