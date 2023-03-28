PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD) is -8.33% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On March 27, 2023, PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ: PXMD) opened at $2.03, higher 17.02% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.24 and dropped to $1.96 before settling in for the closing price of $1.88. Price fluctuations for PXMD have ranged from $1.36 to $10.48 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -10.00% at the time writing. With a float of $0.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $11.78 million.

In an organization with 2 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of PaxMedica Inc. is 76.80%, while institutional ownership is 0.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 09, was worth 5,033. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 3,495 shares at a rate of $1.44, taking the stock ownership to the 541,633 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 09, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 3,371 for $1.44, making the entire transaction worth $4,854. This insider now owns 288,452 shares in total.

PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -10.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ: PXMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.28

Technical Analysis of PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.57 million. That was better than the volume of 1.37 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.39.

During the past 100 days, PaxMedica Inc.’s (PXMD) raw stochastic average was set at 31.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 54.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 212.42% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 173.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

However, in the short run, PaxMedica Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.3100. Second resistance stands at $2.4100. The third major resistance level sits at $2.5900. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.0300, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.8500. The third support level lies at $1.7500 if the price breaches the second support level.

PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ: PXMD) Key Stats

There are currently 12,036K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 28.20 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -10,230 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -11,464 K.