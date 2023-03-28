Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) is -24.18% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on March 27, 2023, with Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WOOF) stock priced at $7.81, up 3.62% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.125 and dropped to $7.74 before settling in for the closing price of $7.74. WOOF’s price has ranged from $7.59 to $22.75 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 5.30% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 806.60%. With a float of $79.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $265.69 million.

In an organization with 28495 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.79, operating margin of +4.76, and the pretax margin is +3.49.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 64.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 20, was worth 64,025. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 6,500 shares at a rate of $9.85, taking the stock ownership to the 341,254 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 07, when Company’s Chief Pet Care Center Officer sold 6,500 for $15.74, making the entire transaction worth $102,310. This insider now owns 78,142 shares in total.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 10/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.16 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +2.83 while generating a return on equity of 7.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 806.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 48.80% during the next five years compared to 36.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WOOF) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.34, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 8.07 million. That was better than the volume of 2.34 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.57.

During the past 100 days, Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc.’s (WOOF) raw stochastic average was set at 8.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 14.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 92.92% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 63.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.13. However, in the short run, Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.18. Second resistance stands at $8.35. The third major resistance level sits at $8.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.58. The third support level lies at $7.41 if the price breaches the second support level.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WOOF) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.55 billion, the company has a total of 228,129K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 5,807 M while annual income is 164,420 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,501 M while its latest quarter income was 19,920 K.