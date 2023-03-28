Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (PDM) kicked off at the price of $6.77: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

A new trading day began on March 27, 2023, with Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: PDM) stock priced at $6.93, up 0.74% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.99 and dropped to $6.71 before settling in for the closing price of $6.72. PDM’s price has ranged from $6.35 to $17.66 over the past 52 weeks.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -0.40% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -102.50%. With a float of $122.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $123.42 million.

The firm has a total of 149 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.11, operating margin of +17.16, and the pretax margin is +29.99.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (PDM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Office Industry. The insider ownership of Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 87.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 20, was worth 501,473. In this transaction Director of this company bought 70,000 shares at a rate of $7.16, taking the stock ownership to the 197,518 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 20, when Company’s Director bought 10,000 for $7.05, making the entire transaction worth $70,544. This insider now owns 45,762 shares in total.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (PDM) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.61 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +29.99 while generating a return on equity of 8.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -102.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.00% during the next five years compared to 5.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: PDM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.19, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (PDM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc., PDM], we can find that recorded value of 2.36 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.3 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc.’s (PDM) raw stochastic average was set at 8.37%, which indicates a significant decrease from 14.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.73% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 39.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.83. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.94. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.10. The third major resistance level sits at $7.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.54. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $6.38.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: PDM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 813.42 million, the company has a total of 123,643K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 563,770 K while annual income is 146,830 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 147,210 K while its latest quarter income was 75,570 K.