Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) is expecting -9.76% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

March 27, 2023, Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD) trading session started at the price of $193.06, that was 1.14% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $196.03 and dropped to $190.557 before settling in for the closing price of $192.22. A 52-week range for PXD has been $177.26 – $268.64.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 35.70% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 261.20%. With a float of $233.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $237.00 million.

The firm has a total of 2076 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.78, operating margin of +42.41, and the pretax margin is +40.81.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Pioneer Natural Resources Company stocks. The insider ownership of Pioneer Natural Resources Company is 0.66%, while institutional ownership is 92.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 09, was worth 48,932. In this transaction Director of this company bought 198 shares at a rate of $247.13, taking the stock ownership to the 2,158 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 08, when Company’s Director bought 390 for $254.88, making the entire transaction worth $99,401. This insider now owns 1,960 shares in total.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $7.48 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $7.5) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +32.11 while generating a return on equity of 34.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.67 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 261.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -7.41% during the next five years compared to 92.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.84. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 31.01, a number that is poised to hit 5.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 23.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Pioneer Natural Resources Company, PXD], we can find that recorded value of 2.18 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.62 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 7.27.

During the past 100 days, Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s (PXD) raw stochastic average was set at 19.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 54.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.72% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 36.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $213.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $230.46. Now, the first resistance to watch is $196.78. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $199.14. The third major resistance level sits at $202.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $191.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $188.20. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $185.84.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD) Key Stats

There are 235,004K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 44.97 billion. As of now, sales total 24,294 M while income totals 7,845 M. Its latest quarter income was 5,109 M while its last quarter net income were 1,481 M.