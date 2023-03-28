Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 57,342 M

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ: PAGP) kicked off on March 27, 2023, at the price of $12.33, up 3.28% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.64 and dropped to $12.24 before settling in for the closing price of $12.18. Over the past 52 weeks, PAGP has traded in a range of $9.39-$14.17.

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 16.90% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 180.00%. With a float of $189.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $194.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 4100 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +2.88, operating margin of +2.30, and the pretax margin is +2.46.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream Industry. The insider ownership of Plains GP Holdings L.P. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 85.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 19, was worth 119,803. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $11.98, taking the stock ownership to the 10,000 shares.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.39) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +0.29 while generating a return on equity of 10.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.76 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 180.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ: PAGP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s (PAGP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.04. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.87, a number that is poised to hit 0.93 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP)

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ: PAGP) saw its 5-day average volume 2.33 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.72 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.42.

During the past 100 days, Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s (PAGP) raw stochastic average was set at 33.19%, which indicates a significant decrease from 37.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.00% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 27.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.20. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $12.73 in the near term. At $12.89, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $13.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.09. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.93.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ: PAGP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.44 billion has total of 194,408K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 57,342 M in contrast with the sum of 168,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 12,953 M and last quarter income was 44,000 K.