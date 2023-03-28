Planet Labs PBC (PL) volume exceeds 1.93 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on March 27, 2023, with Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) stock priced at $3.51, down -3.41% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.51 and dropped to $3.315 before settling in for the closing price of $3.52. PL’s price has ranged from $3.29 to $7.51 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -14.90%. With a float of $241.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $267.95 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 700 employees.

Planet Labs PBC (PL) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. The insider ownership of Planet Labs PBC is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 57.00%.

Planet Labs PBC (PL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 10/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.15 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -14.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Planet Labs PBC’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.65, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Planet Labs PBC (PL)

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) saw its 5-day average volume 3.23 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Planet Labs PBC’s (PL) raw stochastic average was set at 4.37%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.77% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 49.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.08. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.50 in the near term. At $3.60, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.21. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.11.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 919.94 million, the company has a total of 272,104K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 131,210 K while annual income is -137,120 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 49,700 K while its latest quarter income was -40,240 K.